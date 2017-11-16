Chelsea's Fans Encourage Kurt Zouma to Entice Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam to Join Him at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's legion of fans were sent into a frenzy of excitement during the international break, as Kurt Zouma posted a selfie with friend and ex-team mate Faouzi Ghoulam.

It is commonly known, Antonio Conte has been an admirer of the Napoli full back for some time, but the Instagram image only served to add fuel to the transfer flames for many of the Blues' supporters.

The Algerian defender has been a long term target for the Premier League champions where his situation is being closely monitored in Naples, but it seems their interest in the 26-year-old does not show any sign of diminishing.

Image by Christian Davies

Reported in the Metro, Zouma the Chelsea defender who is on loan at Stoke City said: ‘Of all the players I have known in Sainté, the one I would like to come to Chelsea to play with me is Faouzi Ghoulam."

The fact that Zouma and Ghoulam were ex-team mates during their time at French side, Saint Etienne provides that instant connection and the reason for their friendship.

However, thoughts of a transfer could prove premature for the Stamford Bridge club's fans as they are not the only giants of the Premier League interested in capturing Ghoulam, as Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen to secure the services of the talented defender.

It is understood that Liverpool have already made a formal approach, but Napoli remain resolute in their stance. Gli Azzurri club officials are desperately trying to secure the player's long term future at the Stadio San Paolo, as his current deal expires next summer.