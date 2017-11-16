England International Joe Gomez Shunned Chelsea Advances Before Liverpool Move

After excelling against the likes of Neymar and Romelu Lukaku in the past month, young Joe Gomez is proving what a shrewd acquisition he was for Liverpool back in 2015.

However, while Gomez has impressed this season in Red, the versatile 20-year-old defender, who can play in the centre as well as at full back, might have been plying his trade in Blue had he not rejected the offers of Premier League champions Chelsea earlier in his career.

According to the Daily Telegraph, back when he was a Charlton academy graduate, the 15-year-old Gomez at the time had the chance to move to Chelsea, where he was touted as a potential replacement for John Terry. However, Gomez opted to stay with the Addicks and continue his development.

Signed for a bargain £3.5m in 2015, the England international has shown he now has the pace and positional awareness needed to make it at the top, and his decision to spurn Chelsea's advances didn't stop him from advancing to the highest level.

Signed as a teenager at Anfield, Gomez has earned more playing time at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, than many academy graduates get the chance to do at Chelsea.

The report also claims that the youngster's U18 coach at the Valley helped Gomez to decide against a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were not the only club interested in Gomez before his Liverpool move with Arsenal and RB Leipzig reportedly keen on the rising starlet.

After coming back from a serious knee injury which kept him out of action for the 2016/17 season, Gomez has fast tracked his way back into the first team and proved why he was in such high demand as a teenage.