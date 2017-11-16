Loaned Out Liverpool Youngster Returns to Training Following Dislocated Shoulder

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has spoken of his delight to be back in full training with loan club Fulham, following a dislocated shoulder.

The 20-year-old winger is now focussed on winning back his place in the starting XI at the London club, before returning to Liverpool.

Ojo joined Fulham on a season-long loan in the summer and had quickly established himself in the Fulham lineup. He started six games before his injury during the 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at the start of October.

Fulham have failed to win in his absence, However, fortunately, the Liverpool starlet's recovery has been swifter than expected and, after undergoing a successful operation, he could make an impact against Derby on Saturday, in a must-win encounter.

"It was a great feeling to be back. Obviously I've been looking forward to the moment of getting back to training with the boys so I'm really happy to be back," Ojo told iFollow Fulham, reported by GetWestLondon.

"I've been working really hard with the rehab and putting extra work in at home so I feel good and ready to be back in. First I had the operation which was a success.

"It was a keyhole surgery so it wasn't a proper one, and then it was just four or five days resting. As soon as I could start doing some stuff I was on the watt bike trying to get some fitness through my legs and I bought a watt bike at home too so I was sort of doing double sessions.

"To be fair my shoulder has healed pretty quickly so I've been able to recover quicker.

"As soon as I knew I was going to be out for a sustainable amount of time, I knew that for me to be back quicker I had to put the hard work in and I feel like I've been able to do that with the help of the club.

"It's positive I've managed to come back quicker and now I'm just focused on getting back into the team and getting back to playing."

Sheyi Ojo joined Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011 for a fee of around £2m. Having made 13 appearances for the Reds, he has spent much of his time on loan, firstly to Wolverhampton Wanderers and now at Fulham.

The England youth international is rated very highly by those in the upper echelons at Liverpool, and will hope he can prove himself to be worthy enough of consideration in the first team set up alongside fellow youngster Ben Woodburn.