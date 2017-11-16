Losing Influence: Tensions on the Rise as Relationship Between Ronaldo & Ramos Hits the Rocks

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship at Real Madrid appears to have soured somewhat since the start of the new season.

Los Blancos have made a stuttering start to the 2017/18 campaign and already find themselves eight points adrift of rivals Barcelona in La Liga, and are second behind Tottenham in their Champions League group.

Portugal captain Ronaldo has declared his dissatisfaction with the club's transfer activity over the summer and when asked about his comments, Ramos was quick to disagree.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Reports about Ronaldo's future at the Bernabeu have gathered pace as a result of his waning power in the dressing room, and Marca have offered an explanation as to why things have become so tense.

They say: "Over the summer, a notable shift has taken place in the Real dressing room as those departing were key allies of Ronaldo. Among those leaving included countrymen Pepe and Fabio Coentrao and good personal friend Rodriguez.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"Meanwhile, Spanish centre-back Ramos has more credence with the increasingly youthful, native squad that Zinedine Zidane now has at his disposal; players such as Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Marco Asensio, Isco and Dani Ceballos would not dare say a word against the defender - an honour not bestowed upon Ronaldo.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Furthermore, recent comments by Ramos in the media are said to have been seen by the talismanic forward as rubbing salt in the wounds.

"First it was the Andalusian's open courtship of Neymar to join Los Blancos, which would provide direct competition to Ronaldo, and most recently it was his shrug of the shoulders as he faced questions on his teammate's future."

Ramos, who signed for Madrid all the way back in 2005 from Sevilla, added fuel to the fire following Spain's draw with Russia by claiming he didn't know if his teammate would be leaving.

