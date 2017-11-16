Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Reportedly Willing to Extend His Current Contract Beyond 2019

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly open to a further extension on his current contract which would see him stay at the club beyond 2019.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss seems to have finally found the winning formula at City after a testing first season in English football, with both the fans and the players enjoying life under Guardiola.

With his current contract running out at the end of next season, the club and the manager alike will more than likely want things to remain the same going into the future.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Mail, although talks for a possible contract extension are yet to begin, it is believed that Barcelona's former treble winning manager will put pen to paper come the end of next season, which could possibly see him through to his longest tenure as a manager, after four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

While Guardiola and his side are enjoying life on the pitch, the City manager is also said to be comfortable with life so far in Manchester, with him and his family warming to their city centre apartment.

With the Citizens currently eight points clear of second place Manchester United, the club will be keen to tie down the 46 year-old as soon as possible, with the club looking set to enjoy some sort of silverware this season.

Having found the perfect balance of Premier League intensity and 'total' football, Guardiola's men have played some truly exceptional football this season, and are still yet to be beaten after 11 games.

Their next test comes in the form of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the Foxes looking to continue their good run of form of late under new manager Claude Puel.

