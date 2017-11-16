Marek Hamsik Names Which of Napoli's Serie A Rivals Are the 'Team to Beat' in Title Race

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has backed reigning Serie A champions Juventus as the 'team to beat' in his club's quest for a first Scudetto since 1990.

Hamsik has helped Napoli to a superb start to the season in which they top the league table without a defeat, but lead Juve by a single point after 12 games.

Napoli host AC Milan on Saturday night as they bid for their first league title in 28 years and in the process end Juve's dominance of Italy.

Under both Antonio Conte and current boss Massimiliano Allegri, the Bianconeri have won six straight Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

However, Slovakian midfielder Hamsik believes his Napoli side are on the same level as Juventus.

He said (as quoted by Football Italia): "Are Juventus the team to beat? Definitely. They’re coming off six Scudetti won in a row, Juve are the team to beat but we’re close or on the same level."

Hamsik goes into Saturday's game with Milan with the chance to equal Diego Maradona's Napoli goalscoring record, but big spending Milan will look to ruin the occasion and make up the gap on the top four. Ending the hosts unbeaten record would bring Milan to within 10 points of the league leaders.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters