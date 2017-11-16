Marek Hamsik Names Which of Napoli's Serie A Rivals Are the 'Team to Beat' in Title Race

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has backed reigning Serie A champions Juventus as the 'team to beat' in his club's quest for a first Scudetto since 1990.

Hamsik has helped Napoli to a superb start to the season in which they top the league table without a defeat, but lead Juve by a single point after 12 games.

Napoli host AC Milan on Saturday night as they bid for their first league title in 28 years and in the process end Juve's dominance of Italy.

Under both Antonio Conte and current boss Massimiliano Allegri, the Bianconeri have won six straight Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals.

However, Slovakian midfielder Hamsik believes his Napoli side are on the same level as Juventus.

He said (as quoted by Football Italia): "Are Juventus the team to beat? Definitely. They’re coming off six Scudetti won in a row, Juve are the team to beat but we’re close or on the same level."

Hamsik goes into Saturday's game with Milan with the chance to equal Diego Maradona's Napoli goalscoring record, but big spending Milan will look to ruin the occasion and make up the gap on the top four. Ending the hosts unbeaten record would bring Milan to within 10 points of the league leaders.