Reinvented Liverpool Left-Back Alberto Moreno Describes How He Returned to Form

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno told the Guardian how a change of diet and mindset helped him return to form after a difficult start to his career at Anfield.

Moreno joined the Reds for £12m in 2014 as a hot prospect, but his first few seasons at Anfield proved tough as he struggled for form and came under scrutiny from fans and pundits alike, especially after a shocking display in the 2016 Europa League final defeat against former club Sevilla.

But, despite Jurgen Klopp spending £10m on Hull City left-back Andy Robertson, Moreno has improved drastically and has been excellent for the Reds so far this season, re-establishing himself as first choice left-back and getting called up for the Spanish national team.

Speaking to the Guardian, Moreno told how advice from the club's nutritionist helped turn his fortunes around. 

He said: "The first couple of years, there would be ice creams, cakes, sauces, ketchups, which isn’t good. If a player needs to eat something particular, she lets him. You tell her what you want – olive oil, say – and she’ll do all she can to include it."


The 25-year-old also spoke of his change in mentality, saying: "Maybe in my first few years at Liverpool, I was always thinking: ‘Attack, attack, attack.’ Confidence is vital for a footballer but I’m [also] more settled, more focused: now I’m like: ‘First, let’s defend, keep a clean sheet and, then, let’s go forward."

Moreno will look to continue his good form when the Reds host Southampton on Saturday.

