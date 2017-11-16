Romelu Lukaku Reveals Which 3 Strikers He Watches to Improve His Movement Off the Ball

Romelu Lukaku has revealed which three strikers he has been told to watch to improve his movement in and around the box to take his game to the next level.

The Manchester United goalscorer has been in the midst of a drought in recent matches for Jose Mourinho's side, but ended his seven-game search for a strike for club and country with a brace in the 3-3 draw between Belgium and Mexico on 10th November.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper DH (h/t the Daily Mirror), Lukaku was quizzed on what aspects of his game had been handed a boost by either United boss Mourinho or his international manager Roberto Martinez.

The 24-year-old went on to reveal that during his time with Everton, ex-Toffees gaffer Martinez instructed him to watch the movement of three stars - Hugo Sanchez, Chicharito and Edinson Cavani - to help improve a weak part of his skill set.

He said: "I've improved my movement, especially in the box. Two years ago, at Everton, Roberto Martinez made me watch videos of my own movement, but also those of other strikers like Hugo Sanchez, Edinson Cavani and Chicharito.

"You need to sit down and watch the Uruguayan's movement inside the box. It's incredible. On top of that, I worked three times a week on my runs inside the box with my coaches."

Lukaku began the season on fire following his £75m transfer to Old Trafford in the summer, with the burly striker notching 10 goals in his first 11 matches.

Since registering for his national side on 10th October, however, the 24-year-old had failed to find the back of the net until he netted three times in the international friendlies against Mexico and Japan.

Lukaku will now hope to return to goalscoring ways for United in Saturday's visit of Newcastle United.

