Tomer Hemed Commits Immediate Future to Brighton With New Contract to 2019

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new contract extension that promises to keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 2019.





Hemed, who arrived on the East Sussex coast from Almeria in Spain in 2015, has scored twice in seven Premier League appearances since the Seagulls secured promotion.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Israeli international recently served a three-game suspension, but returned to action as a substitute against Swansea just before this month's international break. His presence as an extra option once more is a huge boost to manager Chris Hughton.

"Tomer has been brilliant for the club since we signed him in 2015. He has scored crucial goals in both the Championship and Premier League in his time here," Hughton told the club's official website.

"He was a key player for us in our promotion-winning season, and this season he has made the step up to the Premier League. We have all been absolutely delighted with his contribution, and this new contract is hard earned and well deserved."