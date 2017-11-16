Tomer Hemed Commits Immediate Future to Brighton With New Contract to 2019

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Brighton striker Tomer Hemed has committed his immediate future to the club by signing a new contract extension that promises to keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 2019.


Hemed, who arrived on the East Sussex coast from Almeria in Spain in 2015, has scored twice in seven Premier League appearances since the Seagulls secured promotion.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Israeli international recently served a three-game suspension, but returned to action as a substitute against Swansea just before this month's international break. His presence as an extra option once more is a huge boost to manager Chris Hughton.

"Tomer has been brilliant for the club since we signed him in 2015. He has scored crucial goals in both the Championship and Premier League in his time here," Hughton told the club's official website.

"He was a key player for us in our promotion-winning season, and this season he has made the step up to the Premier League. We have all been absolutely delighted with his contribution, and this new contract is hard earned and well deserved."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters