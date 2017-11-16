VIDEO: Everton Trio Show Off Shooting Skills in Latest Sure 'Pressure Series' Challenge

By 90Min
November 16, 2017

Wayne Rooney's decent goals haul for Everton since his return has shown that he's still got the ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

The Manchester United legend was mocked for his paltry strike last term but, since rejoining his boyhood club, has bagged a not-too-shabby five goals in 18 appearances.

You would expect, then, that the veteran forward would best his Toffees teammates in a battle of their shooting prowess, would you not? You may want to rethink your answer if this Sure 'Pressure Series' video is anything to go by:

Rooney takes on summer arrival Davy Klasseen and emerging talent Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the latest challenge by the anti-perspirant corporation, but it isn't the ex-England international who comes up trumps.

Strangely enough, former Ajax captain Klaassen wins out in the battle of wills between the trio - a remarkable victory considering how much he has struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football since his £24m move from the Netherlands.

Sure, it's easier to find the back of the net in training than on a match day, but Klaassen's win shows he has the qualities to become a decent player for the Blues if given the chance to properly settle in.

