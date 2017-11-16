VIDEO: Rio Ferdinand Makes Choice Between Mourinho & Guardiola When Asked for Whom He'd Rather Play

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are currently embroiled in a battle for the bragging rights in Manchester, with the two managers in charge at United and City respectively.

Guardiola looks to have a major advantage over his rival at the moment, having taken his team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table. While Mourinho, coming off a loss to former club Chelsea, is set to play catch up.

G Neville: "Jose Mourinho's two problems are emotional: Manchester United's history and Pep Guardiola's football. They're causing him a bit of a problem, but it's perception." — Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) October 31, 2017

The Portuguese and Spaniard are two of the best managers in the world right now, but they do have contrasting styles. Certain players would love to be playing under a pragmatic coach like Mourinho, while others would definitely prefer Pep's attacking philosophy.

Former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand, who was a guest on the Clare Balding Show recently, was asked which manager he would have preferred playing for.

And he tried avoiding having to give a straight answer with a clever usage of words:

"As a defender, Jose, because I'd be well protected, but if I was going there to commentate on my attacking players like I used to, Pep," he explained.

After being begged for a bit of clarity, though, he said.: "If we're in German, I'm going to go for Pep!"

As you can well imagine, United fans won't be very happy about that, although you're sure to find a few who would probably prefer it if Guardiola were in charge at Old Trafford instad of Mourinh.