Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has questioned Neymar's move to his native France to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

Having spent four years with Spanish giants Barcelona, the Brazilian made a world-record move to PSG in August, leaving Barca £198m richer in the process.

Cantona, however, seems perplexed by the transfer and has blasted the attacker by noting his current competition.

"When you are 25 years old and have played with Brazil and Barcelona, I wonder what you do in Ligue 1 to play against Amiens or Guingamp," the ex-striker said to Yahoo Sports (via Marca).

"It is not the point of view that I have of football and passion."

Given that Neymar used to play against the likes of Levante and Las Palmas in Spain, Cantona's point doesn't seem a strong one. However, there is undeniably a gulf in quality between the French and Spanish leagues.

Despite playing in France, Neymar will still have the opportunity to go up against the world's elite from time to time in the Champions League.

Yet Cantona points out that even if he goes all the way and makes it to the final, there will only be six groups stage matches with just four further fixtures to play.

"The Champions League, it's only a maximum of 10 games," he added. "I do not understand why he came to play in France."

Recent reports claim that the Brazilian sensation was actually against leaving Barca over the summer and broke down in tears on two occasions while the transfer was being processed.

He is also said to have urged the club to remember him and facilitate his return someday after accepting that there was no turning back.