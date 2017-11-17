90min Exclusive: Michael Owen Admits He and 'Cold' Benitez Had Arrangements for Liverpool Return

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Michael Owen has admitted that although he found Rafa Benitez 'cold', the pair had agreed details for a move which would have brought the former Liverpool striker back to Anfield from Real Madrid. 

The two clubs failed to agree a fee though, leaving BT Sport pundit Owen going to St James' Park for a spell which lasted four seasons before he moved to Manchester United; Newcastle's opponents this Saturday. 

Speaking to 90min ahead of the weekend's game, he praised the work that Benitez has done with the Magpies, saying: "There's some really good players in their squad, but Benitez has looked at the overall picture and thought 'how are we going to get our best results?' 

"Tactically he's one of the best out there, and I think he's going to keep Newcastle up quite comfortably by squeezing every little bit of ability out of the players."

He continued: "He was the manager for about a month of pre-season before I left to go to Real Madrid, and then when I was leaving Real Madrid to come back home we met up and between me and him, we had virtually sorted everything out - except Real and Liverpool couldn't sort a fee out so I ended up going to Newcastle. 

"But at the time, I obviously met him briefly before I left and briefly hoping to return, but it never was possible in the end."

Asked to expand on his brief impressions of Benitez, he admitted: "Well, I think to be brutally honest he's a manager who's quite cold. He's got his rules and regulations and expects his players to do this and that - there's not much patting on the back. 

"Even once I left Liverpool, speaking to the Carraghers and Gerrards of this world, he's quite distant from the players but just an amazing tactician and knows the game inside out. He knows the opposition, knows the strengths and weaknesses of his own team and how to get the best out of them. I think he's an exceptional coach, but on the flip side if you're a player under him you'll probably find him quite distant and cold."

Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United on BT Sport 1 on Saturday from 5pm. BT Sport is where the best go head-to-head in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Emirates FA Cup. For more info visit btsport.com

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters