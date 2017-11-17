​¡ASÍ LA MÁQUINA SI PITARÁ! | Cruz Azul presentó a su nueva seguidora: Jeni Summers

El Cruz Azul tiene una misión de matar o morir este sábado en la Jornada 17 del Torneo Apertura 2017, pues necesita obtener una victoria frente al Veracruz para asegurar su pase a la Liguilla y de no hacerlo quedaría marginado una vez más de disputar dicha fase.
Cruz Azul juega su última carta rumbo a la liguilla https://t.co/qNIS6zF8jj pic.twitter.com/lQNVPMAYhD— Crónica Roja (@cronicarojatam) November 16, 2017
Ahora para darle un apoyo extra a La Máquina se presentó a su nueva fanática, la playmate Jeni Summers, quien primero apoyó los colores de las Chivas durante el Clásico Nacional ante América en el Estadio Azteca, sin embargo, no se enamoró del todo y ahora prefirió los tonos celestes.
Huge thanks again to @playboy_radio @modelbehaviorplayboyradio @lovemissespeepers @jtweezy941 @unclebouji @dashradio for having me come to cali and be on your show, I had a BLAST ! I will never forget this trip and can't wait to do more in the future !!! Your support of my career and publications means a lot to me especially all the love and support you showed me for my 3rd #cover ... #january @playboymx !!! #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl --->> @playboymx @playboymx @playboymx buy your copy now <<--- I want to also say thanks to a huge team who has worked hard for my glam and youthful look over the holidays you all are the best ... Makeup and styling of hair on set day of radio show @makeupbyjamiek Cut and color @runto_inspire Extensions and facials @suzisummers @tranquilwatersdayspa Tan @savanatan And finally also huge thanks to Doc @corpusandrostrum for my #botox and #fillers if in Mexico and looking for a great plastic surgeon be sure to go to @corpusandrostrum !! I love my team and my fam thanks a million to you all !!!! #buenosnoches #selfie #happy #bunny
Previo al enfrentamiento entre las Águilas y el Rebaño, la sexy modelo publicó en su cuenta de Instagram su apoyo a los rojiblancos con fotos sensuales utilizando los colores del Guadalajara.
Today is a good day futbol is back on in Mexico and for me my team is CHIVAS vamos vamos @chivas #selfie #gameday #playmate #mexicocity #guadalajara #futbol #blonde #fuerzamexico #team #jenisummers @jenisummers @playmatejeni @jenisummersfitness @playboymx #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #redwhiteblue @puma #chivas wish I could've made it to Guadalajara tonight cheering and sending love and support from a far
Vamos vamos @chivas #chivas #mexico #futbol #guadalajara #bts #selfie from my press tour in #Brasil for @missbumbumbrasil showing love and repping for my favorite team #mexico #playmate @playboymx bomb glam by @xbruzonmake #riodejaneiro #sanpaolo 4 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl be sure to VOTE for me for #missbumbum link is in my bio https://missbumbumbrasil.com.br/vote-agora/ also be sure to watch for me live tonight #Sabadosdebox @televisa_deportes #bunnybusiness @promocionesdelpueblo
Knew that a** was real when I hit , it bounce back @bigsean #bounceback #queen of the bounce back photo by @playadura @playboymx exclusive for @missbumbumbrasil VOTE FOR ME at https://missbumbumbrasil.com.br/vote-agora/ direct link is in my bio hair and makeup by @laloperezrivera #playmate #playboymx 4 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #pbmx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphils measurements 34/24/38 and dat bum bum is growing 💥💥💥
Thanks to everyone who came out to see us #ringbunnies your #january @playboymx #cover in #toluca today #happy #humpday #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #athlete #playboy #box the next #rocky @nike #jordans photo by @playadura makeup @laloperezrivera hair @lujuarez07 #naughty #sweat #fitness #gym #boxing
Y como en la guerra y en el amor todo se vale, los de la Noria se la robaron a los tapatíos, así que tendrán una inspiración extra para vencer a los Tiburones Rojos, pues está en riesgo el boleto a la Fiesta Grande.
Dream. Believe. Create. Succeed. Follow my dream and journey to Brasil first ever international contestant to compete in @missbumbumbrasil #makehistory #nofear #oficial photos by @mann_fotografo @playadura photo editor @oscarhernandez7460 hair and makeup by @laloperezrivera extensions and color @diceextensiones oficial swimwear @pinebeachwear press officer managed by @cacauoliver trained by fitness strength coach @alex_bam_bam_g & boxing manager @jbtboxing1 #bunny #adventures #mystory #inspire #driven #playmate @playboymx 4 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playboymx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphils #smile show the world a positive light to guide and inspire others to live their dreams #hardwork long ways to go to get to my body goals and my ultimate goal but I will not stop and will do everything in my power to earn and achieve the title and all my goals and dreams !!
This is how I cook in the kitchen jaja ding ding dinner is served !!! Photo by the great Colombian @hernanboteroph @hernanboterosincamara hair and makeup by @celenemaquillaje1 styled by @isabelmonsalve1 extensions by @edgar_dice @diceextensiones tattoo by @hast4 @lascalaverasmexico @playboymx #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playboymx @playboyphils @playboyvzlaoficial
🎶 everybody's watching her but she's looking at you 🎶 Happy #sundaybumday a little #missuniverse #missuniversepageant intermission with a photo from my #january @playboyslovakia #pictorial out in print now photo by @iamluismunoz wearing @victoriassecret thank you so very much @johnnykortis for publishing this gorgeous set of photos lots of love to you and the #playboy #Slovakia family #playmate #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #weekendvibes #buenosnoches #beautiful #january #night #instyle #crown #dulcesueños
Es así como la institución cementera ya presentó a la estadounidense como su nuevo ‘refuerzo’, a la cual le otorgaron el número 88, y la norteamericana aseguró en su Instagram que realmente entiende el significado y el honor de ser presentada con un jersey personalizado y que estaría este sábado en el Estadio Azul para desearle éxito al conjunto de la CDMX.
Being a former 8 year NFL Cheerleader and being a part of a professional sports team I really understand the significance and honor of being presented a personalized jersey and to be invited to be on the field and attend the game ... today really was such a special treat and honor for me I can not wait for the game this #sabado follow now and help me cheer on @cruzazulfc it was a great pleasure to meet you all today at the meeting much greatness and success to come !!! #88 new lucky number #playmate @playboymx @gingroupmx #azulxti #doordie game show huge love #cruzazul I am now your #1 fan and #cheerleader thanks to make me feel so special !!! #güera #usa #mexico #latinamerica #ligabancomermx #futbol #internationalplayboyplaymatecovermodel #athlete #sports #bunny #team #family ... I know this will upset some of my fans I am sorry but the team and @cruzazulfc familia has gone above and beyond to welcome me to their team and family and forever I am thankful and appreciative of such love , support and hospitality!!! Follow now @cruzazulfc 🐰⚽️💙🏆🇲🇽
#jueves that means hello the weekend is coming. I'm ready to get naughty and for booty grabs !!! Oficial @missbumbumbrasil fotos reppin for my home and my favorite player wearing my @miseleccionmx jersey #mexico #gogreen don't panic it's organic #allnatural real home grown #playmate @playboymx 4 time #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #pbmx @playboyvzlaoficial @playboyphils be sure to VOTE VOTAR for me #missbumbum #brasil link is in my bio https://missbumbumbrasil.com.br/candidata/jeni-summers/ photo by @mann_fotografo @playadura hair and makeup by @laloperezrivera
“Muchas gracias Cruz Azul por mi nuevo jersey. Ahora tengo un nuevo amor #AzuXTi”, colgó en su Instagram La Máquina acompañada de la foto de la Playmate que presume su casaca del equipo.
#friday or #sundaybumday #yachtlife #love her name is #me #lifeisgood #blessed #internationalplayboyplaymatecovergirl #playmates wearing @veveswimwear thanks to my baby girl khloe for the bikinis hurry get your ass here #sunshine #bikinis in the #winter yes this is a #selfie #bootylovers #peachesandcream #latinas
The #bermuda #triangle !!! Look into my eyes and get lost in my "Bermuda triangle" lol One of my very most favorite photos from my #february #cover and pictorial for @playboyvzlaoficial this is actually the poster largest photo in the magazine buy your copy now link is in my bio all photos by the talented @iamluismunoz sorry for the crazy censors buy your copy to see it all happy #sundayfunday #sundaybrunch #sundaymood #sundayz
Con el apoyo de la sensual aspirante al cetro de la Miss Bum Bum, el conjunto de Paco Jémez ¿podrá acceder a la Liguilla finalmente tras tres años de ausencia?