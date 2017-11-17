​¡ASÍ LA MÁQUINA SI PITARÁ! | Cruz Azul presentó a su nueva seguidora: Jeni Summers

November 17, 2017

El Cruz Azul tiene una misión de matar o morir este sábado en la Jornada 17 del Torneo Apertura 2017, pues necesita obtener una victoria frente al Veracruz para asegurar su pase a la Liguilla y de no hacerlo quedaría marginado una vez más de disputar dicha fase.


Ahora para darle un apoyo extra a La Máquina se presentó a su nueva fanática, la playmate Jeni Summers, quien primero apoyó los colores de las Chivas durante el Clásico Nacional ante América en el Estadio Azteca, sin embargo, no se enamoró del todo y ahora prefirió los tonos celestes.






Previo al enfrentamiento entre las Águilas y el Rebaño, la sexy modelo publicó en su cuenta de Instagram su apoyo a los rojiblancos con fotos sensuales utilizando los colores del Guadalajara.






Y como en la guerra y en el amor todo se vale, los de la Noria se la robaron a los tapatíos, así que tendrán una inspiración extra para vencer a los Tiburones Rojos, pues está en riesgo el boleto a la Fiesta Grande.


Es así como la institución cementera ya presentó a la estadounidense como su nuevo ‘refuerzo’, a la cual le otorgaron el número 88, y la norteamericana aseguró en su Instagram que realmente entiende el significado y el honor de ser presentada con un jersey personalizado y que estaría este sábado en el Estadio Azul para desearle éxito al conjunto de la CDMX.


“Muchas gracias Cruz Azul por mi nuevo jersey. Ahora tengo un nuevo amor #AzuXTi”, colgó en su Instagram La Máquina acompañada de la foto de la Playmate que presume su casaca del equipo.




Con el apoyo de la sensual aspirante al cetro de la Miss Bum Bum, el conjunto de Paco Jémez ¿podrá acceder a la Liguilla finalmente tras tres años de ausencia?

