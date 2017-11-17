Barcelona Attempting to Convince Leo Messi to Follow Iniesta's Lead in Signing 'Lifetime Contract'

November 17, 2017

La Liga giants Barcelona are attempting to convince superstar Lionel Messi to sign a "lifetime contract" with the club.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan club want their talisman to follow long-time club servant Andres Iniesta by committing himself to the club for the rest of his life.

The paper states that Messi has already agreed to a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2021, even though the deal is not yet confirmed as signed and sealed.

The 30-year-old Argentinian has been at Barcelona for the entirety of his senior career, playing alongside the likes of Carles Puyol, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry and Xavi.

But Nou Camp bosses would apparently like to start the proceedings of making Messi the second player to wholly commit himself to Barcelona.

Messi, who holds a multitude of records, including most La Liga goals, most European club goals in a season, most La Liga assists and others, has already stated that he would like to spend the rest of his career at Barca.

However, there have been recurring questions through the years over the validity of those claims, with PSG and Manchester City all known admirers of the Argentinian.

Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly wanting a fresh challenge next season after growing increasingly frustrated at Real Madrid and life in the Spanish capital.

Time will tell whether Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona or try his luck somewhere new as he teeters over the peak of his career.

