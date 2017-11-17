Big Spending AC Milan Targeting 'Cheap' West Ham Defender in January Window

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

AC Milan are looking for cheap options during the January transfer window to quickly bolster the squad's ranks, and they have made West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna a potential target. 

The defender has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season being part of a rotation system but with the Hammers struggling in 18th he could be tempted by more competitive football. 

Milan hadn't shown any previous interest in taking part of the January window but Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, report that they are now looking to increase their squad size focusing on cheaper players who already have experience in the Serie A. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sunderland's Fabio Borini, who is already on loan with Milan, was one of the first additions and with Ogbonna playing all of his career in Italy before making the switch from Juventus to the Premier League club for €11m in 2015 he too would be an ideal target should their require the extra numbers. 

Considering his already low cost Milan won't be generous in their offer for the centre-back but the key decision will come from new Hammers boss David Moyes who may decide Ogbonna is too important to leave the club. 

However he has been promised a significant transfer amount for the January window and may decide to let the Italian leave if he no longer fits in his plan while also increasing his own budget to bring in a more lucrative transfer. 

Moyes will take charge of his first game on Sunday against Watford allowing him to access the team and with Ogbonna likely to start the game it will be a good opportunity to make himself a permanent feature in the side.

