Borussia Dortmund Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Squad for 'Disciplinary Reasons'

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not included in Borussia Dortmund's squad set to face Stuttgart in the Friday night Bundesliga fixture.

Many fans assumed the highly talented attacker's absences from the team sheet was the result of some kind of injury sustained in training. However, when a fan asked the Borussia Dortmund Twitter page how long Aubameyang would be out for, the page admin gave an unexpectedly candid response.

Quoting the fan's question, the official Borussia Dortmund Twitter page responded, citing "disciplinary reasons" as the reason for Aubameyang's name not being on the team sheet.

In the tweet, the Dortmund social media team said: "Aubameyang has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match for disciplinary reasons." 


As of the yet the extent of of the 28-year-old Gabonese striker's infraction have not been revealed however, such a disturbance within the club will surely set a number of suitors of alert, with the January transfer window opening in little over a month.


Aubameyang will certainly be a miss for Peter Bosz's side as he is currently their top scorer with 15 goals from 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Whether or not the 28-year-old makes a return to the Dortmund squad for the Champions League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur by Tuesday 21st November is another matter entirely, though he would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad as Group H's leaders travel to Dortmund.

