Inter Set to Bid for Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez to Partner Milan Skriniar

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Inter reportedly intend to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez during the winter transfer window as they aim to find a valid alternative to Miranda who could play alongside Slovakian star Milan Skriniar. 

The Uruguayan has barely had the chance to play at Atletico after four years at the club, and Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that he could now be keen on moving to a club where his role is better suited. 

This year, Atleti manager Diego Simeone has rarely featured the 22-year-old after he picked up an injury, with the last time he was in the starting XI as far back as September 30.

His chances to claim his role back are not particularly good, and Inter are in search of fresh help in the defence after suffering too many goals in the last Serie A matches before the international break. 

This has led them to eye the Atletico Madrid defender, whose skills and technical characteristics may be of good use for Luciano Spalletti's team. 

If he is to accept a switch to the Serie A giants, he would be able to replace former Atleti player Miranda, who is thought to be ready to leave the club at the end of the season. He would also be able to play alongside fellow Uruguay teammate Matias Vecino.

Último entrenamiento antes del último partido del año con la celeste 💪 Vamos #Uruguay 🇺🇾⚽

A post shared by Jose Maria Gimenez (@josemariagimenez) on

Miranda's contract expires in 2018 and there is no sign of a possible renewal so far, which has led the Nerazzurri to search for an heir in June. 

If Inter chose to pursue Gimenez, who is currently on a contract until 2020, they would need to trigger his release clause, worth €65m. 

The Milan side will also face competition with other Serie A giants who are equally interested in signing the youngster, namely Roma and Juventus. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters