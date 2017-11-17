Inter Set to Bid for Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez to Partner Milan Skriniar

Inter reportedly intend to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez during the winter transfer window as they aim to find a valid alternative to Miranda who could play alongside Slovakian star Milan Skriniar.

The Uruguayan has barely had the chance to play at Atletico after four years at the club, and Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport claims that he could now be keen on moving to a club where his role is better suited.

This year, Atleti manager Diego Simeone has rarely featured the 22-year-old after he picked up an injury, with the last time he was in the starting XI as far back as September 30.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT:



José Giménez is in the sight of Inter Milan, who are looking to bolster their defense.



Fellow Uruguay international and current Inter player Matías Vecino could be a decisive factor as the club is looking to sign the 22-yo defender. pic.twitter.com/dqrtEojBhm — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) November 17, 2017

His chances to claim his role back are not particularly good, and Inter are in search of fresh help in the defence after suffering too many goals in the last Serie A matches before the international break.

This has led them to eye the Atletico Madrid defender, whose skills and technical characteristics may be of good use for Luciano Spalletti's team.

If he is to accept a switch to the Serie A giants, he would be able to replace former Atleti player Miranda, who is thought to be ready to leave the club at the end of the season. He would also be able to play alongside fellow Uruguay teammate Matias Vecino.

Miranda's contract expires in 2018 and there is no sign of a possible renewal so far, which has led the Nerazzurri to search for an heir in June.

If Inter chose to pursue Gimenez, who is currently on a contract until 2020, they would need to trigger his release clause, worth €65m.

The Milan side will also face competition with other Serie A giants who are equally interested in signing the youngster, namely Roma and Juventus.