Manchester United Remain Confident in Keeping Hold of Jose Mourinho Despite Recent PSG Speculation

Manchester United remain optimistic and hopeful Jose Mourinho doesn't walk away from the club in the near future following speculation linking him to the Paris Saint-Germain job.

Mourinho has remained coy about his long term future with Manchester United and has openly flirted with the idea of succeeding Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes when the 2017/18 season comes to an end, as reported by the Guardian.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, United remain confident the Portuguese manager will honour his contract with the Red Devils that will ostensibly see him at the helm at Old Trafford until 2019.

Since refusing to comment on his long-term future with the club and batting his eyelashes in the direction of PSG, Manchester United suffered two defeats from their subsequent three Premier League games, leading people to question their tactics and discipline.

Mourinho has overseen a resurgence of form for Manchester United since being appointed in 2016, taking them back into the Champions League, as well as winning both the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season with the club.

Now, the Red Devils sit second in the Premier League table, though their recent fluctuation in form has been viewed with some aversion, especially in contrast to local rivals Manchester City who have surged to an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United return to action on Saturday 18th November as Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford, with Mourinho and Magpies boss Rafael Benitez set to reignite their old rivalry.