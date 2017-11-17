Mexico national team manager Juan Carlos Osorio claims to have advised Davinson Sanchez to opt for Ajax over Barcelona while both were at Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

Osorio quickly integrated the 17-year-old defender into his side, where he spent three seasons at senior level in his homeland before making the switch to the Dutch giants in 2016.

Sanchez proved himself to be a key player in the heart of the Ajax back line, especially in the Europa League road to the final, and won the club player of the season award.

After one season in Amsterdam, the 21-year-old completed a reported £42m move to Spurs in the past summer. Osorio informed Sky Sports of his elation that Sanchez had developed well and made the correct career choice.

"I remember him calling me and asking if he should go to Ajax or Barcelona, who were also interested.

"I just thought the best thing for him was to play football," Osorio added, "and maybe in Barcelona he would not get playing time - he would be a sub."

Sanchez missed only two Eredivisie matches in his time in the Dutch capital and has been just as crucial for Spurs this season - featuring in eight Premier League matches and throughout the Champions League group stages.

"That is what he decided to do and then he went to Holland. He played a very good season and Tottenham decided to go for him. That's fantastic to see. When a player can have such an improving career in such a short period of time."

Sanchez will likely feature in his north London derby of the season against Arsenal, on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.