Millwall Fans Make Classy Bradley Lowery Gesture Ahead of Weekend's Sunderland Clash

A selection of Millwall fans have made a classy gesture ahead of their Championship trip to Sunderland this weekend by raising over over £2,000 in the name of Black Cats fan Bradley Lowery.

The youngster, who touched the nation's hearts during his battle with neuroblastoma, passed away in July this year, with now-Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe just one high-profile name to have been inspired by the six-year-old through his short life.

Sleep tight little one... 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017

The initial £2232.55, which was raised a charity night at Eltham Hill Social Club in London by a group of Lions supporters, will be topped up to £2800 and handed over to The Bradley Lowery Foundation on the pitch of the Stadium of Light during half-time on Saturday.

"Despite last minute nerves on my part, the evening was a huge success", Millwall fan Chris Prete told the Sunderland Echo. "A message of thanks and support was read out from Gemma Lowery and Lynn Murphy, then it was straight on with the auction - hosted by Dean Brown.

"The lots went down like dominoes, and the bidding was fast and furious.





"A 2004 FA Cup Final shirt (signed by the Millwall team, a tie they reached after overcoming Sunderland in the semi finals), this season’s signed shirt, a Millwall signed football, a signed Nigel Ben boxing glove, and a signed Madness picture, were just some of the items which raised £785.

"The raffle followed, with the winning tickets drawn out by special guest Harvey Brown.

"The event raised £2,231.55 on the night, which the social club have made up to £2,300. We have also been promised further donations from people who couldn’t get there, and from the Millwall Supporters Club."

👍🏿👍🏿



I've got my thumbs up #ForBradley - have you?



Send me your thumbs up videos and use the hashtag to support a great cause ➡️ https://t.co/83TJVpTiHR pic.twitter.com/irZWAxm4eM — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) November 16, 2017

The donation comes in the midst of Sunderland working together with The Bradley Lowery Foundation to create a holiday home, known as Bradley's Place, where families with sick children will be able to relax and spend time together.

Help us create a holiday home for sick children and their families.



Find out more by watching the video and head to https://t.co/rMN45s4Hs0.



The special edition shirts will go on sale at 9am on Saturday 18th November.#ForBradley pic.twitter.com/OwWfIcAc08 — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) November 16, 2017

The money needed for the construction is set to be raised via a special edition Black Cats home shirt which will be released ahead of the Millwall clash sporting the logo “For Bradley, For Everyone”.