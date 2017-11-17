Mo Way! Neither Newcastle or Aston Villa Fans Seem to Want Mo Diame After Newcastle Star Linked

Newcastle fans have reacted with excitement at rumours circling that Mo Diame could set for a move to Aston Villa in January following a lacklustre fifteen months at St James Park.

Despite scoring the goal that earned Hull victory in 2016 Championship Play Off Final, Diame remained in English football's second tier for another season after joining Newcastle, and although he was a regular feature of the team that secured a return to the Premier League as champions, Diame has made just one start in the top tier this season.

The Senegalese winger has also been involved in controversy off the pitch, after he was involved in a training ground fight with club captain Jamal Lascelles in October.

Now it looks as though Diame's short time at Newcastle could soon be at an end, with the Express and Star reporting that Championship side Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Diame.

Villa manager Steve Bruce was in charge at Hull when Diame was part of The Tigers' squad, and it seems that a number of Newcastle fans are keen to see a reunion between the two.

Why would anyone be sad about him going? — Chris (@Lownds10) November 13, 2017

I'll drive him wherever he wants to go — Wayne S (@Sneddas15) November 14, 2017

Leave? I’m still waiting for him to turn up! — Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) November 13, 2017

Fair to say I'm keen for that too :) — Paul Whyte (@Chalky_Whyte) November 13, 2017

It seems that if Diame does make the move to Villa Park in January, he may have something of a challenge on his hands to win over some of the Villa faithful.

I hope Steve Bruce does not want a reunion with Mo Diame... https://t.co/cWUwPk33iS — Ian DW (@sportdw) November 13, 2017

He's been awful for Newcastle, I don't want him near our squad — Jake (@RoadieRhodes) November 13, 2017

Diame, who retired from international duty this year after earning 31 caps for Senegal, has also played for Wigan and West Ham during his time in English football.