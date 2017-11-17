Newcastle Consider Move for Teenage Burkina Faso Hotshot Who Is Gathering Attention Across Europe

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Newcastle are said to be eyeing a move for 19-year-old African striker Hassane Bande.

The youngster currently plies his trade in the Belgian Jupiler League with KV Mechelen and has caught the eyes of several scouts across the continent with eight goals in just 10 appearances for the club this season.

According to Clubcall, the Magpies are among several clubs who will be scouting Bande when Mechelen play Charleroi on the weekend, and they are believed to be considering a bid to sign him in January.

Mechelen have only won one of their last six games this season, losing four straight after a 2-2 draw against Royal Excel Mouscron in September. 


They recorded a victory in their last match against Kortrijk, but are currently sitting in the 14th spot on the league table, in a division consisting of 16 teams.

They would certainly be averse to losing one of their brightest players, but will be powerless to keep him if bids come flowing in January. Apart from Newcastle, there are a reported 26 teams interested in signing the player - including with Spanish heavyweights Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Dutch sides Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are also thought to be monitoring the precocious striker, while the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Inter, Fiorentina and Lille are also expected to have scouts at Friday's game.

The Belgian outfit have scored 17 goals in their 14 matches this season, and Bande is responsible for 47% of them.

