UEFA Clears Roma of Racism Charge After Alleged Chelsea Incident

UEFA has closed its disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma without any punishment.

By SI.com Staff
November 17, 2017

UEFA has closed its disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma without any punishment, clearing the Italian club and its fans of wrongdoing in an alleged Champions League incident.

The incident in question took place in a group stage match on Oct. 18, when former Roma player and Chelsea summer signing Antonio Rudiger was allegedly the target of monkey noises coming from Roma fans. Reports suggest insufficient evidence was the reason for UEFA vacating its investigation without levying any fine, point reduction or ban.

A simple statement from UEFA released Friday stated: "The DECB (control, ethics and disciplinary committee) has decided to close the disciplinary proceedings."

The Champions League resumes on Tuesday, Nov. 21, with Matchday 5. As it stands, Roma and Chelsea are both poised to go through from Group C.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters