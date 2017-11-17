UEFA has closed its disciplinary proceedings against AS Roma without any punishment, clearing the Italian club and its fans of wrongdoing in an alleged Champions League incident.

The incident in question took place in a group stage match on Oct. 18, when former Roma player and Chelsea summer signing Antonio Rudiger was allegedly the target of monkey noises coming from Roma fans. Reports suggest insufficient evidence was the reason for UEFA vacating its investigation without levying any fine, point reduction or ban.

A simple statement from UEFA released Friday stated: "The DECB (control, ethics and disciplinary committee) has decided to close the disciplinary proceedings."

The Champions League resumes on Tuesday, Nov. 21, with Matchday 5. As it stands, Roma and Chelsea are both poised to go through from Group C.