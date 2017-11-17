Spanish Football Expert Claims Barcelona Could Line Up Antoine Griezmann as Coutinho Alternative

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says that Barcelona will attempt to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann if they are unable to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield in January.

Barcelona made three bids for Coutinho during the summer, but Liverpool refused to let go of their prised asset despite the Brazilian handing in a transfer request.

Balague is confident that Barcelona will attempt to sign Coutinho again in January, but believes that Griezmann, who came close to a move to Manchester United during the summer, is also a target for the Catalan giants.

Philippe Coutinho says he’s happy at Liverpool: I’m playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world. I’m always happy. At the moment I am very happy with my life — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) November 12, 2017

The Daily Star quotes Balague as telling Sky Sports: "I am not aware of any agreement with Barcelona yet. But I am very aware of their interest in Griezmann. They are going to try and get Philippe Coutinho in January first."

With just three goals from thirteen appearances in all competitions this season, Griezmann is thought to be frustrated with the lack of creative support he is receiving at Atletico Madrid this season, and Balague suggested that this would make the chance to move to the Camp Nou an appealing prospect for the Frenchman.





“I have the impression that Griezmann wants away now," he said. "Quite clearly he is not benefitting from the style of play and the lack of creation at Atletico at the moment means he is suffering.

“He is crying out for the ideal partner up front and he has let himself go to an extent. I think he wants to go. Given the opportunity to go to Barcelona, he would certainly consider it.

“He knows that Barcelona have approached his representatives and would put down €100m on July 1 when his buy-out clause reduces from €200m.”

Griezmann will be hoping to improve his record over the coming months if he is to secure a starting place for France at next years World Cup ahead of the likes of Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and 18 year old PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe.