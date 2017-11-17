West Ham Board Make January Transfer Promise to New Boss David Moyes

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

The West Ham board have promised new boss David Moyes that he will have enough funds to bring in four new players during the January window. 

The former Sunderland manager took charge of the club after the dismissal of Slaven Bilic following the Hammers' 4-1 loss to Liverpool last month, with the poor start to the season putting the Hammers in relegation danger. 

With several areas needing urgent attention the board is keen for Moyes to make his mark on the side, with the Daily Express reporting the sanctioning of four winter deals - including summer target William Carvalho. 

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

West Ham had shown a keen interest to bring the midfielder to the London Stadium but the deal broke down ahead of deadline day, after the owners of both clubs became engaged in a spat over the transfer, which culminated in Sporting CP president Bruno De Carvalho calling the Hammers' joint owners David Sullivan and David Gold the 'dildo brothers'. 

However, reports have suggested the clubs are once again in contact with a £28m asking price on the table, while the Portuguese club are eager for a deal to be agreed before the transfer window opens. 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

De Carvalho said: “There was this soap regarding West Ham but it is not interesting, it is not important because there was nothing. If we finish what was a strange soap, let’s see.”

Additions to the defence will be at the top of Moyes' list with the Hammers currently conceding the most of goals in the Premier League this season while bolstering the attack will also be a priority with a number of key players still out injured. 

Moyes will get the chance to fully access the team's needs on Sunday when he will take charge for his first game against Watford. 

