AC Milan Director Marco Fassone Complains About Shared San Siro & Hints at New Stadium Plans

Last Monday, San Siro Stadium was the setting for Italy's ultimately doomed second leg World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Although the 0-0 draw ultimately mean the Italians will not be in Russia next summer, supporters brought an incredible atmosphere to the historic ground, which has still never hosted a defeat for the national side.

However, while San Siro was packed to the rafter for the World Cup playoff the same cannot be said when either AC Milan or Inter play their domestic games, as the stadium is often half empty, while there is much debate over whether alternate venues should be sought for the two rivals.

AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone has added his voice to the debate, complaining that the money invested in the ground, which has been Milan's home since 1926, is not worth it and that some change is necessary.

He told to cameras (via Sky Sport Italia) that the Rossoneri should have their own stadium, which should be separate from Inter's.

He said: "The gap between Italian clubs and other top clubs in Europe is cause by the stadiums. We believe that San Siro stadium does not allow us to make the profits that we could potentially make elsewhere.

"Something needs to be done and we will need a stadium that belongs only to Milan. I'm not sure whether it will be San Siro or a new one, but things must change if we want profits and have more direct empathy with our fans."

The Italian giants, who are already going through a period of relative financial instabilities, are reportedly considering their options.

Fassone commented: "Everyone would love to have a stadium that can count 80,000 seats, but the truth is that San Siro gets full only three times a year, and during the other matches it's always a bit empty."

He concluded: "We still don't know what to do yet: we could other opt for renovating San Siro or building a brand new one in Milan or just outside the city."