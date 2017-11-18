Agent of Stefano Sturaro Claims Premier League Duo Are Interested in Signing Juventus Misfit

Everton and Newcastle are reportedly keen on bringing Juventus misfit Stefano Sturaro to the Premier League.

The Sun has carried quotes from Sturaro's agent, Stefano Volpi, who has alleged that the Toffees and Magpies are interested in luring the Italy international to Merseyside or Tyneside respectively.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Serie A champions so far this term, and could be swayed into deciding to uproot himself from his homeland and move elsewhere.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite interest from the two English sides, however, Volpi didn't exactly burn all of Sturaro's bridges with Juve and insisted that he was committed to the cause for the time being.

He said: "It is a pleasure for Stefano to be sought after by Italy and abroad at every market session. In Premier, for example, attentions always come from teams like Everton and Newcastle.

“But honestly, everything is very premature, he is thinking of continue to do well to Juventus. And to do so, he wants to enter the third year of real membership of this club that brings you from being young to no longer be.

"His great peculiarity is not to suffer the competition, he tends to consider all of them as comrades and always try to give the most when he is employed.”

Elsa/GettyImages

Sturaro has suffered from niggling injuries throughout his Bianconeri career, with knee and calf strains the main problems that have blighted his time in Turin.

The centre midfielder, who joined from Genoa for £8.5m in July 2014, has featured 77 times in all competitions for Juventus over that three-year spell but has only featured six times this campaign.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is keen to bolster his midfield options in January as the north east side continue to be linked with a big-money takover by businesswoman Amanda Staveley.

Everton, however, are a strange club to be touted as a possible destination for Sturaro - the Toffees currently manager-less after Ronald Koeman's sacking last month and not exactly desperate for midfield recruits given their strength in depth in that part of the pitch.

