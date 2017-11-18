Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Reveals What Frustrates Him About Life at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has revealed that he has grown frustrated by his lack of Premier League titles since moving to the club in 2015.

The only silverware the Czech star, who lifted four Premier League trophies with Chelsea, has won with the Gunners came in May when Arsenal beat Cech's former side 2-1 to lift the FA Cup.

Cech has revealed that he is disappointed at the club's failure to win titles during his time at the club and understands the building frustrations among sections of the club's fans.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

As quoted by to the Express, he said: "I have to say as a player you get frustrated as well when you don't reach your targets because that's why you come every day, prepare every day, why you train and I'm used to winning titles and I'm not happy when three years in a row you don't win one."

Cech won 13 major titles with Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, including four Premier League titles, while he has also taken home four Golden Glove awards.

He continued: "When I joined the club, you can see how big and strong the support the club has. People are passionate, they've been supporting the club over the years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"When you are used to seeing the team winning the title and suddenly have a 12 year gap then when you have a little hope, then there's a little bit missing, you have one point missing there, two points missing here.

"That's why last season the reaction of the fans was the strongest because when you accumulate year after year then I can understand the frustration.

"The dressing room is very strong regardless of the pressure because we work hard every day and sometimes there are small margins every day which make big differences in modern football and it's up to us to make that up."