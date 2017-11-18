Tottenham travel to Emirates Stadium on Saturday to face Arsenal in a Premier League match.

Arsenal enter Saturday in sixth place on the Premier League table with 19 points through 11 games. The Gunners have used strong play from forward Alexandre Lacazette (six goals) and midfielder Aaron Ramsey (three goals, three assists) to maintain within striking distance of a top-four spot.

Tottenham are currently in third place on the league table with 23 points. Forward Harry Kane (eight goals) will look to sustain his form, while midfielder Dele Alli will aim to get going after a slow start to the season.

The bitter rivals drew last year at Emirates Stadium. Spurs beat Arsenal 2–0 at White Hart Lane.

Find out how to watch the North London Derby below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

