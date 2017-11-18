Barcelona Prepare Mass Sale of Stars as They Look to Sign Liverpool Ace Philippe Coutinho in January

Barcelona are preparing to clear out a number of their top players, in order to move again for Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho in January. The La Liga giants spent much of the last transfer window relentlessly perusing the tenacious Brazilian midfielder, but the Reds held strong and refused to sell their prize asset.

However, as reported by Spanish outlet Diario Gol, via the Daily Star, Barcelona are still desperate to land the 25-year-old playmaker, and will look to offload a number of their stars to raise the necessary cash to fund the move. The likes of Denis Suarez, Paco Alcacer, Aleix Vidal, Arda Turin and Andre Gomes could all find themselves on the chopping block in January.

Liverpool have been without in recent weeks due to a groin injury, but many pundits have argued that the squad has looked stronger without his presence in midfield. Jürgen Klopp has dealt with Coutinho's absence by packing his central midfield with more defensively minded players such as James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

This switch of tactics has seen the Reds' notoriously shaky defence offered a great deal more protection, and with the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino going forward, Liverpool have had more than enough firepower up-front. The Reds fans won't be keen to lose Coutinho however, as he has emerged as their standout star player in recent seasons.

Liverpool face Southampton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. Klopp's side currently sit fifth in the Premier league table, 11 points off current leaders Manchester City. Coutinho is set to return for the Reds for the match, and Liverpool will be hoping to overturn their poor record against the Saints who they haven't beaten at home in the league since 2014.