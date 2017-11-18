Crystal Palace's run of unbeaten home games has stretched to three after Everton held them to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were twice pegged back by the Toffees thanks to a contentious penalty call and some shocking decision making during a frenetic first half.

James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha both notched for the hosts, while Leighton Baines and Oumar Niasse equalised to hand the away side a share of the spoils.

It took just 52 seconds for Palace to break the deadlock. Jordan Pickford parried Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot after he had danced past Michael Keane, but McArthur was on hand to turn home the rebound from six yards with Jonjoe Kenny asleep at the back post.

A stunning opening five minutes then saw Everton handed a lifeline by referee Anthony Taylor.

Niasse went down easily in the box under Scott Dann's challenge, a penalty was awarded to the shock of Palace's players and Baines stroked home from 12 yards.

Julian Speroni got down well to palm Niasse's effort to safety as the game settled down after that frantic opening, while McArthur drew a routine stop from Pickford following a flowing Palace attack.

It mattered not as the Eagles regained their lead on 34 minutes. Joel Ward's low whipped cross evaded the diving Pickford and sliding Keane, and Zaha was on hand to stab home unmarked at the far post.

Ademola Lookman spurned a good chance as his shot sailed over the bar before Palace threw away their lead once more on the stroke of half time.

Speroni's jink past Niasse drew cheers from the home crowd, but those turned to jeers as his pass to Luka Milivojevic was pounced on Idrissa Gueye. The midfielder fed Gylfi Sigurdsson whose first time ball found Niasse splitting the centre backs, and the striker gleefully side-footed home past Speroni to draw the Toffees level again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first time effort was pushed clear by Speroni from Sigurdsson's pull back straight after the restart before Scott Dann nodded two corners wide.

Aaron Lennon's flying block prevented Yohan Cabaye from surely putting Palace back in front before Andros Townsend's snap shot flew over the bar.

The returning Christian Benteke should have continued his fine form against the Blues when played through by Zaha, but his rustiness cost him as the striker fluffed his lines.

The Belgian did strike the palms of Pickford late on, but the underperforming duo had to settle for a point apiece from a lively encounter.