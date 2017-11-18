David Moyes Challenges West Ham Star to Become 'Team Player' Ahead of Watford Trip

West Ham United manager David Moyes has laid into star midfield Marko Arnautović's teamwork, ahead of his Hammers managerial debut against Watford on Sunday.

The former-Everton manager has returned to the dug-out after a series of managerial struggles. Moyes endured doomed reigns at Man Utd, Real Sociedad and Sunderland before joining West Ham.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's key Premier League clash against the Hornets, via the Daily Mail, Moyes chose to dig out Arnautović over what he claimed was a lack of teamwork, and suggested that the Austrian needs to work hard on improving this element of his game. Moyes contended:





"I can only go on what people have told me and they didn't think he has come up to the standard he set at Stoke City.

David Moyes signed a 6-year deal with Man United 4 years ago today...and the rest is history. 😳 pic.twitter.com/98TopQ3PaG — 90min (@90min_Football) May 9, 2017

"I watched him a lot at Stoke. I thought he looked like the sort of player you would never be keen to play against, if you're a right full-back because of his power and strength and what he can do.

"But he also has to be a team player. The clips I have seen at times, he has not looked a team player. He would not be the only one I would say that about.The other players also have to do the work for the team if they want to be part of it."

The Hammers currently lie 18th in the Premier League, after their appalling start to the season saw Slaven Bilić sacked before the international break. Moyes will be tasked with ensuring the east London side survive the drop to the Championship, and will be desperate to get his squad back to playing at their best as soon as possible.