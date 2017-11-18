David Moyes Challenges West Ham Star to Become 'Team Player' Ahead of Watford Trip

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

West Ham United manager David Moyes has laid into star midfield Marko Arnautović's teamwork, ahead of his Hammers managerial debut against Watford on Sunday. 

The former-Everton manager has returned to the dug-out after a series of managerial struggles. Moyes endured doomed reigns at Man Utd, Real Sociedad and Sunderland before joining West Ham.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's key Premier League clash against the Hornets, via the Daily Mail, Moyes chose to dig out Arnautović over what he claimed was a lack of teamwork, and suggested that the Austrian needs to work hard on improving this element of his game. Moyes contended:


"I can only go on what people have told me and they didn't think he has come up to the standard he set at Stoke City.

"I watched him a lot at Stoke. I thought he looked like the sort of player you would never be keen to play against, if you're a right full-back because of his power and strength and what he can do.

"But he also has to be a team player. The clips I have seen at times, he has not looked a team player. He would not be the only one I would say that about.The other players also have to do the work for the team if they want to be part of it."

The Hammers currently lie 18th in the Premier League, after their appalling start to the season saw Slaven Bilić sacked before the international break. Moyes will be tasked with ensuring the east London side survive the drop to the Championship, and will be desperate to get his squad back to playing at their best as soon as possible.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters