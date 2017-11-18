Inter vs Atalanta Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Inter take on Atalanta on Sunday, hoping to continue their title challenge following a positive start to the season. I Nerazzurri have registered nine wins from their opening 12 games, putting them in third place, just two points behind leaders Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti's side will come up against an Atalanta team who have won four, drawn four and lost four of their opening fixtures. A win for the away side would move them up to seventh, but beating Inter is something no side has done so far during this campaign.

Both sides have no fresh injury concerns, but Atalanta may set up defensively at the San Siro to try to hit the home side on the break. Mauro Icardi is once again on fire up top, so centre-backs Mattia Caldara and Rafael Toloi will have a busy afternoon.

Classic Encounter

Last season, Inter took their opponents apart in their own backyard with a stunning 7-1 victory. Icardi and Ever Banega had to share the match ball as they both grabbed a trio of wonderful goals, with Roberto Gagliardini notching the other.

Before the match, Atalanta were ahead of their opponents, sitting fifth in the table after 28 games. But the phenomenal performance lifted Spalletti's side into fourth, closing the gap on third placed Napoli.

Team News

Both sides will go into the match with no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field the same side as their last game. Inter should go with Perisic, Valero and Candreva behind Icardi, with Vecino and Gagliardini holding.

As for Atalanta, they are still without Remo Freuler due to suspension, however, Joao Schmidt may feature at some point after being out since September.

Potential Inter Starting Lineup: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Nagatomo, Vecino, Gagliardini, Candreva, Valero, Perisic, Icardi





Potential Atalanta Starting Lineup: Wolfli, Toloi, Caldara, Palomino, Hateboer, de Roon, Kurtic, Christante, Gomez, Petagna

Prediction

Although Inter aren't likely to replicate their 7-1 victory, I can't see anything other than a home win. Still unbeaten in the league, Inter have a solid squad in all areas, and they will have too much for Atalanta to compete with.

The away side have showed their quality in a number of games this season, but their inconsistencies may be their downfall in this fixture.

Inter 3 - 0 Atalanta