Joshua Kimmich Reveals What Makes 'Incredible' Guardiola Stand Out From Managerial Crowd

Joshua Kimmich has opened up about the "incredible experience" he had at working with Pep Guardiola during the Spaniard's time with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian-based star was quoted by Goal as he explained how the Manchester City boss' meticulous planning had helped to make him one of the most sought-after managers in world football.

Guardiola tutored Kimmich during his three years at the helm of the Bundesliga giants, and the defender detailed just how the 45-year-old ran a fine toothed comb over every aspect of his team and their opposition every week.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Kimmich said: "It was an incredible experience. He is also very detail-orientated, very creative and puts big demands on his players.

"What he knew about the opposition and the way he practiced formations was impressive. My team-mates were always exactly where Pep Guardiola had prophesied."

The 22-year-old was also asked about his opinion on the sacking of Guardiola's successor Carlo Ancelotti and, whilst he stated it was sad to see the Italian depart, chose to look to the immediate future with current head coach Jupp Heynckes.

He never stops. He can't be stopped. Joshua #Kimmich is your October Player of the Month! 🙌 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gcdskiLVno — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 14, 2017

He continued: "Coach sackings are never a good endorsement of a team, but I'm also honest enough to say that the new coaching team are good for us, and definitely gave us a new impetus.

"A young player like me wants to take as much from Jupp Heynckes' great experience as possible. We've taken a big step forward in recent weeks under Jupp Heynckes. Self-confidence has also become much better after the last few games."

Kimmich has seen his name linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in recent times including City, but he added that he was not concerned with his future as his contract still had plenty of time to run.

He said: "Since my Bayern contract runs until 2020, I don't have to worry,.

"When it comes to changing clubs, there are always two scenarios: either the club wouldn't want me anymore, or I'd want to try something new and gain a new experience. But, as I said, that's not currently an issue for me."