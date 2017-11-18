Liverpool Eyeing Portuguese Centre-Back as Part of Long Term Solution for Defensive Woes

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing rising Benfica starlet Francisco Ferreira, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

The report claims that the Premier League side made an attempt to sign the 20-year-old as recently as the summer of this year, although Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira rebuffed the Reds approach. 

This hasn't put Liverpool off however and it is believed that the Anfield side will return once the transfer window re-opens in January in a bid to seal the deal. 

Benfica, however, are desperate to keep hold of one of their prized assets, who (despite not making his senior debut for the Eagles yet) has been continually linked with clubs around the continent.

It is believed that if Benfica do sell the Portugal U19 international they will do so once he has made his debut for Benfica's first team to maximise the potential transfer fee.

Liverpool's defensive fragility has been no secret for some time now, conceding more goals than any of the other top six side so far this season.

