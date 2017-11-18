Manchester United will look to get back on track in the Premier League when the side takes on Newcastle on Saturday at St. James' Park.

United suffered just its second loss of the league season to Chelsea on Nov. 5, the last league game United played before the international break. The costly loss, in which Chelsea was the better team and pressed from the beginning, dropped United eight points behind leaders Manchester City, who are flying high. United can't afford to drop many more points all season if they are to present a serious challenge to Pep Guardiola's side. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba will both reportedly be on the bench for United on Saturday.

Newcastle sits 11th in the league table in the club's first season back after a one-year stay in the Championship but have lost back-to-back league matches to Burnley and Bournemouth, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Perhaps the recent struggles are a result of a distraction of sorts—club owner Mike Ashley officially put the club up for sale last month, and a number of parties are rumored to be deep into the bidding process.

See how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.