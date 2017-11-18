Peter Bosz Looking for Positives in 'Good Performance' Despite Suffering Defeat in Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has said that he was impressed by his side's first-half performance against VfB Stuttgart, despite eventually losing the game 2-1.

A comical mishap between Marc Bartra and Roman Bürki gave Stuttgart's Chadrac Akolo a gift to put the hosts in front on Friday after just four minutes.





Although Max Phillip was able to get the visitors back on level terms before half-time, Josip Brekalo was able to win the game for the Swabians by firing the ball through the legs of Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper.

"The defeat really hurts," Bosz told the Dortmund website. "We came here to win, so we're very disappointed. When you see the goals we conceded, it borders on the ridiculous.

"It hurts because we actually put in a relatively good performance in the first half. The team performed well after conceding the early goal, only the final ball was lacking.

"The second half wasn't as good. We need to keep going, we won't give up."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Stuttgart's manager Hannes Wolf, who enjoyed incredible success whilst in charge of Dortmund's youth teams, was keen to keep the focus on how well the home side played.





"Our tactics paid off perfectly," he said.

"The early goal in the first half naturally played into our hands, thereafter we got a bit lucky in several situations and didn't defend so well until the break.





"But we were much better in the second period, we should've actually scored a third goal. I'm extremely proud of my team."