Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Disciplinary Issues Emerge Following His Dortmund Suspension

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Borussia Dortmund's star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is never far from the spotlight, whether that's on the pitch in Swarovski diamond studded boots or off the pitch starring in music videos for his self titled song.

He has seemingly overstepped the mark this time after his club announced that he had been suspended before Dortmund's poor 2-1 defeat at Stuttgart.

They initially declined to reveal the reasons behind the Gabon international's suspension, but later took to Twitter to reveal that it was due to "disciplinary reasons". 

This latest off the field set back will only increase the likelihood of the centre forward leaving Dortmund sooner rather than later, with tensions already rising after the player spoke of his admiration for Real Madrid.

Despite scoring 15 goals this season, the striker still doesn't have the best of reputations off the pitch and the news will come as no surprise to Dortmund fans who will remember he faced a similar suspension almost a year ago before the Champions League game with Sporting Lisbon.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Bild suggest that this time, he had been late for training three times in a week and then went for an unauthorised visit to see former teammate Ousmane Dembele, now at FC Barcelona after a transfer saga Dortmund were not best pleased about.

For the cherry on top, he then told Bild: "I could understand the punishment when I went to Milan [in November 2016]. This time, I really don't understand it. I didn't want to be late for training."

They also believe that he landed in hot water after shooting an unauthorised YouTube video on club grounds with freestyler Sean Garnier, when the athletics hall is technically only open to club staff and Dortmund usually disallowing private bookings two days before a match.


The fact that Garnier is sponsored by Dortmund's arch rivals RB Leipzig sponsor Red Bull also didn't do Auba any favours.

With Dortmund struggling in the league this season, you would think that Peter Bosz would miss one of the most prolific strikers in world football but Aubameyang hasn't scored in five league games, potentially giving new signing Maximilian Philipp a chance to step up.

