The Premier League returned on Saturday and it did not disappoint as Chelsea and Liverpool demolished their opposition, beating West Brom 4-0 and Southampton 3-0 respectively, while Pep Guardiola's squad came out with another victory against Leicester City, with a 2-0 result.
Elsewhere, Burnley defeated Swansea 2-0 while Crystal Palace and Everton played out to an entertaining 2-2 match, though the result probably won't help either team, as both fight to climb up the table. Callum Wilson, meanwhile, scored a hat-trick for Bournemouth as the Cherries won 4-0 against Huddersfield. An impressive performance, especially since they had to play the second half with ten men.
Sensational Salah Brace Inspires Liverpool to Comfortable Victory
A sensational show of attacking prowess saw Liverpool cruise to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League, maintaining their unbeaten run at Anfield this season.
A magnificent first-half brace in the space of just nine minutes from Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on course for their sixth league win of the season, with Philippe Coutinho adding the extras in the second period to seal all the three points.
Whilst the Reds proved devastating in attack, Southampton lacked a clear cutting edge going forward and suffered as a result as they failed to register a shot on target. The opening stages of the match were marred by the constant sound of referee Mike Jones' whistle, ensuring an early rhythm for either side proved hard to find.
As the effects of the international break lingered in the air the sluggish start saw Southampton take control of possession, although despite struggling to get going Liverpool looked the more likely up forward.
As Shane Long became an isolated figure up top for the visitors, the Reds looked to utilise their pace in-behind the Saints back-line through Salah, but their early peppering on goal through Gini Wijnaldum and Coutinho were dealt with comfortably by Fraser Forster.
After an impressive show of organisation from Mauricio Pellegrino's men in the opening half-hour, one lapse in concentration opened the door for Liverpool and they made the visitors pay the ultimate price.
Liverpool's corner had been effectively headed away by Virgil van Dijk, but a naive decision by Dusan Tadic to run the ball out of defence was punished as the Reds nicked the ball away, allowing Salah time and space on the edge of the box to curl the ball beautifully into the far corner in the 32nd minute.
Time in the final third proved hard to come by for Southampton, but they offered Liverpool something to think about moments after opening the scoring when an early cross from Sofiane Boufal was hesitantly met by Simon Mignolet in the goal mouth.
The visitors did not have long to pat themselves on the back however, as Liverpool doubled their lead when Salah scored his second of the afternoon in the 41st minute.
A sublime through ball from Coutinho found the out-to-in run of the Egyptian in the six-yard box, whose first time shot nestled safely into the back of the net - ensuring the winger became the Reds' most prolific scorer, following nine goals in 12 league matches.
Ryan Bertrand closed the half with Southampton's first, and only, serious attempt on goal as his free-kick from 25 yards out had Mignolet comfortably beaten, but it curled agonisingly wide of the upright.
Needing to peg back the two-goal deficit, the Saints pushed forward early in the second half and almost caught Liverpool in defensive disarray, as Boufal was free to drive into the penalty area with his shot only to be blocked by Dejan Lovren's timely intervention.
The rise in tempo from Southampton was matched by Liverpool, who went toe-to-toe with the visitors as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino quickly came to life in the final third as space opened up for Liverpool when the Saints pushed numbers forward.
It seemed it was only a matter of time before Liverpool added their third of the game, and it duly arrived in the 68th minute, as Firmino's shot ricocheted off Forster and into the path of Coutinho, who was free to run through the middle of the box and drive the ball home.
The game then only followed one trend, as Jurgen Klopp's men took full control of proceedings and continued to pepper Southampton's goal who had all but closed up shop at Anfield.
Liverpool will be buoyed from their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions, but must now turn their attention to Sevilla in the Champions League before returning to Anfield to host Chelsea next weekend.
Whereas Southampton will be in search of their first win in four outings when they face the other half of Merseyside when Everton come to town next Sunday.
De Bruyne Inspires Man City to Routine Win
Manchester City maintained a nine-point gap at the top of the table in difficult conditions at the King Power Stadium, with a comfortable 2-0 victory against Leicester City thanks to the inspired efforts of Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane.
A Gabriel Jesus tap-in on the stroke of half time ended a controversial 45 minutes in which club captain Vincent Kompany was lucky to stay on the pitch.
In the second half, it was the De Bruyne show as the Belgian fired a sumptuous effort into the top corner on his 'weaker' foot.
Manchester City Manchester City began the match in the same way that they have started the season, rampant and dominating from the first whistle. However, it was Leicester City who claimed the first big chance of the match.
Reintroduced Citizens captain Vincent Kompany should have seen his marching orders inside fifteen minutes, after bringing down Jamie Vardy in what appeared to be a last man challenge.
Already on a yellow card after an early reckless tackle, the Belgian international was lucky to remain on the pitch in a challenging first game for referee Graham Scott.
For the visitors, David Silva created the first sight of goal, after good work down the wing from Leroy Sane, as his well-timed pass found the Spanish play maker for the opening chance of the game, fizzing an effort into Kasper Schmeichel that needed to be tipped over the bar.
Disruption then reduced the pace of an exciting end-to-end first half when in-form John Stones went down unchallenged with a hamstring tear, forcing an early substitution for the Premier League leaders.
As Manchester City tried to work their way into the game, passing and moving with confidence, the Foxes defence held firm as De Bruyne led the attacking cavalry. The likes of Sane and England international Raheem Sterling looked the most likely to carve out an opportunity in the first half.
Repeatedly knocking on the door for the opening goal, the patient play finally paid off on the stroke of half-time after some delightful and intricate passing carved open the Foxes back four. Sterling weaved his magic again on the edge of the box, sliding through Silva with a incisive through ball, for the Spanish midfielder to put the put the goal on a plate for a Jesus tap in.
Starting the second half in a more positive fashion, Harry Maguire nearly got the hosts back into the game, smashing a shot against the post from a well worked free-kick. Although it was a great effort, not taking your chances against the big teams can be costly as it proved from the resulting counter attack.
Racing up the other end of the pitch, De Bruyne on the half way line collected the ball and found Sane with a perfectly weighted through ball. The German winger, who was a menace throughout the match on the left side of midfield, found the Belgian on the edge of the box.
The undoubted player of the season so far, who has been influential in so many games during the Citizens dominant start to the campaign, brilliantly shifted the ball on to his left foot 25 yards out before smashing a pile driver of a shot with his opposite boot into the top corner.
With their tails up, the floodgate opened as chance after chance fell Manchester City's way. Jesus should of then had his second of the match, after being given the goal at his mercy following a teasing and fizzed in cross by Kyle Walker. As the ball ricocheted off Jesus, Schmeichel got down instantly to parry the effort wide.
In a hat trick of chances, the dangerous Sane again found Silva, who with his third glorious chance of the match fired another effort over the bar, much to the annoyance of manager Pep Guardiola who wanted to kill any chance of a comeback.
Pushing to get back into the game, Vardy twice came within inches of the opening goal for the Premier League champions from two seasons ago. Bordering just offside, the energetic England striker was through in a one on one situation against Ederson, but could not hold his run for long enough to profit, then with his second effort, headed over the Brazilian shot-stopper before a Kyle Walker goal line clearance.
Breaking through time and time again, Sterling was close to wrapping the game up for the Citizens. In a lightning quick one two with Silva, as the two seemed to have a telepathic understanding the whole game, the England winger was played through on goal after a well-timed pass. Feeding the ball across goal, the intervention of Schmeichel kept the scoreline manageable.
The Citizens could not add to the scoreline but ensured there was no late shocks by keeping ball till the end, to wrap up a well-deserved three points in a game of relative ease and increase the pressure on their rivals at the top of the table.
Eden Hazard Shines as Chelsea Eases Past Poor West Brom
Chelsea moved up to second in the Premier League table, after dismantling a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion side, with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata impressing throughout.
The Blues managed to net three times before half time with Morata, Hazard and Marcos Alonso all on the score sheet.
Albion on the other hand failed to create much in terms of a reply as things went from bad to worse with Hazard netting a fourth with half an hour left to play.
There was criticism from the Baggies fans, and pundits have suggested that with Albion struggling in the league so far this season, this thrashing has made Tony Pulis' position at the club very unstable.
There was early drama at the beginning of this one with the Baggies having a goal disallowed within five minutes. Striker Salomon Rondon headed in Matt Phillip's cross with the help of Thibaut Courtois' unfortunate fumble, but celebrations were cut short by the referee's flag.
After a period of early pressure the visitors then punished Pulis' side with a goal in the 17th minute. Morata was the man to break the deadlock for the Blues bagging his eighth Premier League goal of the season.
It was Hazard who did the legwork for the goal, breaking through the Albion defence and unleashing a shot from 25 yards out. Ben Foster just about reached it but was unable to put the ball anywhere else than in the path of Morata who slotted the ball in from close range.
It wasn't long before Chelsea grabbed a second goal and it was Hazard and Morata, once again combining well, who created it. Morata turned provider this time, producing a wondrous assist for Hazard, who then took it past Foster with ease and placed it in the back of the net.
With the dust somewhat settling the Baggies registered a chance of their own with Ahmed Hegazi heading wide, missing a rare opportunity for the hosts.
An already miserable afternoon for Pulis' side went from bad to worse when Chelsea won a free kick in a dangerous area. Cesc Fabregas lofted the ball into the area and put it on a plate for Alonso who turned it in from a few yard out.
There were boos from the home supporters that hadn't already left the Hawthorns as they watched their side trudge in 3-0 down at half time.
The Blues continued to terrorise the Baggies after the break with Morata and Hazard both probing and threatening the shaky Albion defence.
Hazard then heaped further pressure on Tony Pulis by picking up Chelsea's fourth goal of the afternoon. Pass master Cesc Fabregas looped the ball over the top of the defence and Hazard picked it up, skilfully got round Hegazi and sublimely curled it past Foster into the back of the net.
Hazard's 62nd minute finish proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as Chelsea walked away with all three points and climbed up to second in the league table.
Jubilant Chelsea fans targeted Pulis, chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning", it now remains to be seen if that will ring true for the Baggies boss.
10-Man Bournemouth Romp to Victory Thanks to Callum Wilson Hat-Trick
A Callum Wilson hat-trick inspired a 10-man Bournemouth to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Huddersfield Town.
Three goals from Callum Wilson and another from Harry Arter sealed the victory at the Vitality Stadium despite being reduced to 10-men following Simon Francis' red card at the end of the first half.
It was Huddersfield who settled into the game quicker than their hosts, with Asmier Begovic down smartly to parry a deflected Rajiv Van La Parra strike from the edge of the area, before a Scott Malone toe-poke trickled wide of the post following a weaving run from left-back.
Half chances soon followed for both sides before Bournemouth had their first real chance of the game. Joshua King did well to roll Mathias Jorgensen before firing a low cross to the returning Callum Wilson, who saw his shot blocked well by Martin Craine.
Wilson would soon make amends and marked his return to the starting line-up with a header from a Bournemouth corner six yards out to give Jonas Lossl no chance. David Wagner felt aggrieved however as Charlie Daniels appeared to foul Florent Hadergjonaj in the build up, but referee Lee Probert saw nothing wrong with the challenge.
Huddersfield were shaken by the Wilson goal and before they had time to refocus they were 2-0 down. An Andrew Surman free-kick found its way to Wilson at the back post who couldn't miss and volleyed in for his second of the game, although Wagner would again be angry at the officials as Wilson appeared to be offside when the free-kick was taken.
Eddie Howe's side were now in the ascendancy after Huddersfield's fast start and looked to press the visitors at every opportunity. Stinging drives from Surman and Steve Cook continued to pressure Lossl in the Huddersfield goal as Bournemouth looked to wrap up the game by half-time.
Bournemouth however would play the second half a man down after Simon Francis was sent off for a second yellow card after bringing down the lively Van La Parra to give Huddersfield a glimmer of hope going into the half-time interval.
Bournemouth continued to press from the start of the second half despite having one less man. Wilson looked set to play as a lone striker with strike partner King playing wide on the right, with first half substitute Adam Smith filling in at right-back.
Huddersfield however began to see more of the ball with the man advantage, although failed to truly test Begovic in the Cherries goal as crosses would either be too long or would find the head of a Bournemouth defender.
With all of Huddersfield's pressure, it was Bournemouth who scored the next goal of the game after a mistake from the visitors. Former Bournemouth player Malone was caught in possession by Harry Arter who dispossessed him on the edge of Huddersfield's penalty area, before slotting past Lossl to give Eddie Howe's side a crucial three goal cushion.
With that third goal the wind had been well and truly taken out the Huddersfield sails as Wagner's men didn't look like scoring, with Nathan Ake and the rest of the Bournemouth defenders blocking and heading everything Huddersfield could throw at their goal.
There was even time for Wilson to score his third and Bournemouth's fourth, receiving the ball after King did brilliantly to hold of a number of Huddersfield defenders. He laid the ball off to Wilson who fired past Lossl to complete a well-deserved hat-trick, his second in the Premier League.
Wilson's third sealed a convincing win for Eddie Howe's side with Lee Probert's full-time whistle putting Wagner's side out their misery who simply couldn't break down a resolute Bournemouth defence and couldn't handle a returning Callum Wilson on the south coast.
Honors Even Between Palace And Everton in Enthralling Game
Crystal Palace's run of unbeaten home games has stretched to three after Everton held them to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles were twice pegged back by the Toffees thanks to a contentious penalty call and some shocking decision making during a frenetic first half.
James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha both notched for the hosts, while Leighton Baines and Oumar Niasse equalised to hand the away side a share of the spoils.
It took just 52 seconds for Palace to break the deadlock. Jordan Pickford parried Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot after he had danced past Michael Keane, but McArthur was on hand to turn home the rebound from six yards with Jonjoe Kenny asleep at the back post.
A stunning opening five minutes then saw Everton handed a lifeline by referee Anthony Taylor.
Niasse went down easily in the box under Scott Dann's challenge, a penalty was awarded to the shock of Palace's players and Baines stroked home from 12 yards.
Julian Speroni got down well to palm Niasse's effort to safety as the game settled down after that frantic opening, while McArthur drew a routine stop from Pickford following a flowing Palace attack.
It mattered not as the Eagles regained their lead on 34 minutes. Joel Ward's low whipped cross evaded the diving Pickford and sliding Keane, and Zaha was on hand to stab home unmarked at the far post.
Ademola Lookman spurned a good chance as his shot sailed over the bar before Palace threw away their lead once more on the stroke of half time.
Speroni's jink past Niasse drew cheers from the home crowd, but those turned to jeers as his pass to Luka Milivojevic was pounced on Idrissa Gueye. The midfielder fed Gylfi Sigurdsson whose first time ball found Niasse splitting the centre backs, and the striker gleefully side-footed home past Speroni to draw the Toffees level again.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first time effort was pushed clear by Speroni from Sigurdsson's pull back straight after the restart before Scott Dann nodded two corners wide.
Aaron Lennon's flying block prevented Yohan Cabaye from surely putting Palace back in front before Andros Townsend's snap shot flew over the bar.
The returning Christian Benteke should have continued his fine form against the Blues when played through by Zaha, but his rustiness cost him as the striker fluffed his lines.
The Belgian did strike the palms of Pickford late on, but the underperforming duo had to settle for a point apiece from a lively encounter.
Burnley Delivers Strong Performance to Secure Win at Turf Moor
Saturday afternoon saw Burnley take on Swansea City at Turf Moor in a return to the Premier League after the international break.
The Clarets came with three wins in their last six games while the Swans came with poor form as they had one win under their belt. From the start of the match, Burnley looked the dominant force with solid chances from Johann Gudmundsson and Jeff Hendrick.
Just before the half-hour mark. Burnley took the lead with a goal from in-form Jack Cork with the combined effort of Ashley Barnes and Robbie Brady.
Straight after the opener, Swansea looked to turn the game around trying the utilise Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches properly but the hosts had the edge of them.
In the 40th minute Burley scored their second goal as Hendrick spotted the run from Barnes only for the 28-year-old to drive the ball into the back of the net. It was evident that Burnley had the game secure from the first 45 minutes, as they held a solid lead.
Swansea looked to change the game around as they brought on Wilfried Bony in the second half.
The visitors were applying more pressure as the game progressed as they dominated in possession but Burnley managed to fend off the Swans' pressing.
Efforts from the likes of Abraham and Bony failed to be converted as shots were going wide of the net but Swansea were still persistent on the ball.
Burnley looked for their third goal of the game in the closing minutes but were ruled out because of a controversial decision by Martin Atkinson.
James Tarkowski tapped the ball into the net after hitting the bar but his goal had been ruled out due to an offside decision by the linesman.
With six minutes of added time to the second half, the Clarets added more pressure in the attack as Barnes came close to sealing a third for his side. Swansea final chance of the game came in the form of a Wilfried Bony header that went straight into Nick Pope's gloves.
The match ended 2-0 at Turf Moor as the hosts see themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table.