Rio Ferdinand Reveals His Pick for Best Premier League Defender & Which Club He'd Love to Play for

Rio Ferdinand has offered up a surprise choice as to who he considers to be the Premier League's best defender at the present time.

The Manchester United legend spoke to Clare Balding on BT Sport about a number of topics, including his time with the Red Devils and his upcoming boxing career.

In a quick-fire round of queries, however, the former centre-back surprised a few people in attendance when he stated which Tottenham star he thought was the out-and-out best defender in England's top flight currently.

He remarked: "For me it would be Danny Rose."

The choice may be frowned upon by some football fans given the wealth of talent in the Premier League, but Rose has all the attributes to be up there with the best.

The left-back's ability to get up and down the flank on a consistent basis, art in the tackle, crossing ability and experience mean that he provides Spurs with a steadier hand and helps the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's backline maintain their steely resolve.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Ferdinand was also asked about which football club it would be a "dream" to play for in 2017/18.

Without a moment's hesitation, the 39-year-old again offered up a puzzling answer, but this time he explained why he would want to join this French outfit given the sheer amount of talent and class on display.



He added: "Right now? Paris Saint-Germain. Because of Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe... that front three, I'd just sit back and commentate at the back!"

PSG, managed by Unai Emery, currently sit top of the pile in Ligue 1 after picking up 32 points from a possible 36 in France's top flight this term.

