Alberto Moreno Missed the Birth of His First Born Child to Play in Liverpool's Victory Over Saints

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno displayed his dedication to the cause by missing the birth of his first child on Friday night, so he could stay with his Reds teammates at the team hotel prior to their Premier League victory against Southampton.

His wife gave birth to a baby boy- Alberto Junior - who was born in full health. Moreno, in turn, provided his team with a brilliant performance in Liverpool’s comprehensive victory against Southampton.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Following the match, Klopp told the Daily Mirror: “Alberto Moreno is a father. At 2.30am last night, his wonderful wife [gave birth]. Alberto Junior Moreno was born in Liverpool! He was in the hotel, sorry!”

Moreno has enjoyed a remarkable return to the limelight, after being previously frozen out by Klopp. The Spaniard made a handful of appearances last season, with the versatile James Milner being preferred at left back for the entirety of the campaign, despite being right footed.

The £10m arrival of Andrew Robertson from Hull in the summer seemed to spell the end of Moreno’s career at Anfield, but a recent resurgence of form has seen him start the vast majority of matches for Klopp’s men this season, and he now looks to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

He capped off his fine start to the season last week when he made his return to the Spanish national team, making his first appearance for his country since 2014. He now has every chance of reaching the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Moreno will get the chance to build on his fine run of form when Liverpool face his former side Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night, knowing that a win will see the Reds qualify for the last 16.

They then face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, where three points will draw Liverpool level with the reigning champions.