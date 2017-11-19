Arsenal Set to Appoint Michael Zorc as Sporting Director as Backroom Shakeup Continues

Arsenal are set to appoint Michael Zorc as the club's new sporting director, the Mirror have reported.

The Gunners have created the new position as part of a behind-the-scenes shakeup which aims to revamp the scouting system.

Zorc currently holds a similar role at Borussia Dortmund, where he has been working since his retirement as a player.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 55-year-old is expected to take up the sporting director position at Arsenal as part of an ongoing transition.

Head scout Steve Rowley is set to move aside and bring to an end his long tenure at the club, which will allow room for Zorc's arrival.

The introduction of a sporting director will lessen Arsene Wenger's responsibilities and modernise Arsenal's approach to transfer dealings.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Zorc has a high reputation following his work with the Bundesliga club. He is credited with developing such players as Marco Reus.

Arsenal are also in talks to appoint Dortmund's highly-regarded Sven Mislintat as chief scout, according to a report on ESPN last week.





The 45-year-old is responsible for unearthing several of the Bundesliga club's most successful players in recent years, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal are believed to have entered discussions with Mislintat, with a view to appointing him as a potential replacement for Rowley.

Mislintat has a close relationship with Zorc, but fell out with former coach Thomas Tuchel in January 2016 when a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres collapsed.