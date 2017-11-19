Arsenal Troll Journalist on Twitter After Win in North London Derby Win by It's No Laughing Matter

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Arsenal hit back at Daily Mail journalist Adam Crafton on Twitter after he revealed a combined North London derby XI consisting solely of Tottenham players.

His suggestion that Spurs were vastly superior to their rivals didn't go down well at the Emirates. Arsenal were deserved 2-0 winners on Saturday thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez.

And after the game, the Gunners' official Twitter account made sure to respond to Crafton with a GIF of standout performer Mesut Ozil drinking a cup of tea.

“It’s a Spurs full house," Crafton had explained. "I was not intending to be incendiary when I started noting down this line-up but in each position I found my gut instinct leaning towards a more vibrant and exciting Tottenham player."

Arsenal's response was well-received by most fans, and even Crafton himself admitted he was amused by it. But he later took to Twitter to complain of abuse following the result.

"Re this: I picked a team. Arsenal won. I look a bit silly," he wrote. "Congrats to Arsenal. But since they tweeted it to 12m people, I've had all-day harassment on here, including anti-Semitic, homophobic abuse & people wishing me dead. I can handle it but would not advise clubs repeat this.


"I actually found it funny when I first saw the message and I don't think they intended any harm, but as day's gone on, thought it worth flagging that it may not be brightest thing for club accounts to do."

His comments have led to an ongoing social media debate as to the legitimacy of his complaints and the integrity of his employers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters