Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Must Match Big Contract Offers to Keep Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil

Arsene Wenger has finally joined the party and insisted that Arsenal must match the contract demands of both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in order for them to stay past the end of this season and stop them joining a rival outfit.

Both attacking outlets have just seven months remaining on their current deals with the club, with the north Londoners still struggling to come to an agreement with either party regarding a Gunners stay.

Match Reaction: Arsene Wenger Challenges Controversy Surrounding the Gunners 2-0 Derby Day Win @ https://t.co/EKheF1dcmG — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 19, 2017

The Germany international midfielder produced his best performance in recent memory during his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, leaving the field of play with five minutes remaining to a standing ovation from almost all four corners of the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez meanwhile continued to impress in big games by netting Arsenal's second of the afternoon four minutes before the break with a tidy finish from an acute angle.

However, following the north London derby win, Wenger insisted that the result, something that was highly tipped not to happen, would not be enough to coax the highly talented pairing into staying at the club and that coming to an agreement surrounding the finances of a new contract remains the biggest barrier.

Arsenal Goalkeeper Petr Cech Reveals What Frustrates Him About Life at Arsenal @ https://t.co/2C4W1mhVPa — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 18, 2017

"It's not enough, because the quality of the contract has to be good and enough for them", the French manager told Sky Sports.

"I am convinced they love the club and love the team, but all the rest will be decided, when? I don't really know.

"The quality of the contract is part of it. The whole thing has to be right and they have to be happy.

"I believe they love the club and want to stay, but there are other top clubs out there who offer good contracts as well."