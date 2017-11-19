Barcelona to Face Valencia Without Gerard Pique After Defender Picks Up Needless Yellow Card

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Barcelona will travel to second-placed Valencia next weekend without defender Gerard Pique after he earned his fifth yellow card of the season during a 3-0 win over Leganes.

The Spanish centre-half was cautioned after just half an hour at Butarque after a rash challenge on former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat and, barring an unlikely appeal by the Blaugrana, will now be absent against dangerous Valencia.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wasn't particularly happy with the decision made by referee Undiano Mallenco and the Spanish tactician complained directly to him.

He also said after the game, as quoted by ESPN: "I protested the booking because Amrabat made a lot of the contact, encouraging the challenge. And because the fans were pressing [for the card]... but for me it was a foul that could have been given in our favour. I'm sure the Leganes coach will think the opposite. But for me the card is excessive.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

"For the Barcelona coach, no. For the Leganes coach, yes. Amrabat's always looking for contact. I don't know if it was a foul for us or for them. The referee saw it one way and that's that."

Pique's suspension will come as a big blow for Barca, who are already missing Javier Mascherano through injury - meaning Samuel Umtiti will likely pair up with Thomas Vermaelen at centre-back to face Valencia, who have plundered 30 goals in 11 games and are yet to lose in La Liga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters