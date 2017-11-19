Barcelona to Face Valencia Without Gerard Pique After Defender Picks Up Needless Yellow Card

Barcelona will travel to second-placed Valencia next weekend without defender Gerard Pique after he earned his fifth yellow card of the season during a 3-0 win over Leganes.

The Spanish centre-half was cautioned after just half an hour at Butarque after a rash challenge on former Watford winger Nordin Amrabat and, barring an unlikely appeal by the Blaugrana, will now be absent against dangerous Valencia.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde wasn't particularly happy with the decision made by referee Undiano Mallenco and the Spanish tactician complained directly to him.

He also said after the game, as quoted by ESPN: "I protested the booking because Amrabat made a lot of the contact, encouraging the challenge. And because the fans were pressing [for the card]... but for me it was a foul that could have been given in our favour. I'm sure the Leganes coach will think the opposite. But for me the card is excessive.

"For the Barcelona coach, no. For the Leganes coach, yes. Amrabat's always looking for contact. I don't know if it was a foul for us or for them. The referee saw it one way and that's that."

Pique's suspension will come as a big blow for Barca, who are already missing Javier Mascherano through injury - meaning Samuel Umtiti will likely pair up with Thomas Vermaelen at centre-back to face Valencia, who have plundered 30 goals in 11 games and are yet to lose in La Liga.

