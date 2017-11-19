Batshuayi Hilariously Admits to Using an Illegal Stream During Chelsea's 4-0 Away Win at West Brom

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi is set to miss at least four more games, having injured his ankle and sitting out the Blues' match against West Brom on Saturday. But that doesn't mean he won't be enjoying their football.

The Belgian was paying close attention while his teammates charged to a 4-0 victory at the Hawthorns, but he may or may not have been using an illegal stream to watch the match.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After Chelsea went ahead through Alvaro Morata's strike, Batshuayi celebrated the Spaniard's goal on Twitter and a fan asked him to quit the spoilers as his illegal stream was behind by two minutes.

Michy, being Michy, asked said fan to get a better stream as his was only behind by 30 seconds.

Alvarooo ⚡️🔵 common !!! — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 18, 2017

Get a better link bro i have only 30s delay 😂😂 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 18, 2017

The forward should be back in action in the next two weeks, but by then, the Blues will have already played seven matches, including crucial one against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.