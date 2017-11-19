Besiktas Star's Father Travels to England to Hold Talks Over Joining Newcastle This January

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Turkish newspaper Sabah claim Newcastle United scouts watched Cenk Tosun during the latest international break and were impressed by what they saw from the forward.

Sabah reports that Newcastle officials were present during Turkey's 3-2 loss to Albania where Tosun stood out as a standout performer for his country, setting up both goals for his side. 

Newcastle are now expected to follow this up by seeing the 26-year-old in his next two games at club level, to properly assess whether he should be targeted when the January transfer window comes around.

Futbol Arena has also put forward claims that Newcastle has held talks with Tosun's agent, his father, Senol Tosun.

They claim that Senol Tosun recently returned home to Turkey after sitting down with Newcastle and discussing the potential of a future deal for his son. The website also claims that the talks between the two parties will proceed in the coming weeks as Newcastle look to secure their man.

Tosun has previously been rumoured for a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace previously having a bid rejected last summer, for the Turkish International. 

If Newcastle are to sign the Besiktas striker, who has scored ten goals this season, they will need to act fast as Turkish sources have told  ESPN Sources that Juventus have also entered the race for the 26-year-old. 

With a financial takeover looming for the Magpies, it is likely that they will be linked with numerous forwards in January with Fernando Torres already emerging as a possible candidate for the number nine role at St James Park. 

