Captain Leonardo Bonucci Reveals Reasons Behind AC Milan Form Following Yet Another Defeat

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has revealed that a lack of self-confidence and fear is to blame for his side's poor run of recent form, particularly against the 'big six' of Serie A, but has vowed they will continue to fight in the hope of turning it around.





Rossoneri suffered yet another defeat at the hands of their Scudetto, Champions League and Europa League challengers on Saturday evening, going down 2-1 away to Napoli with a last minute conciliation courtesy of Alessio Romagnoli the only positive to note from Vincenzo Montella's floundering outfit.

Another fine display from Serie A leaders @sscnapoli to beat @ACMilan 2-1 pic.twitter.com/zRwkgXxfq1 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 18, 2017

The defeat rounded off their first exchanges with the 'big six' of Serie A and completed the full set of losses against all of them, claiming no points and netting just four goals in their meetings with every side above them in the Italian top tier.





There is little doubt that the players, as well as the coaching staff, are feeling the pressure now heaped on them, especially considering their mass influx of players over the summer which amounted to spends of over £175m.

⚽ Goal of the Day 💥

Probably one of @MarcoVanBasten's easiest goals of his career and he still made it look great! 🇳🇱#NapoliMilan pic.twitter.com/0l5PbCAfKT — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 18, 2017

Captain Bonucci is one of those, and has admitted that self-doubt and fear are two huge contributing factors to their recent form, but has stated they will continue to fight as the season goes on.





“Napoli pressed us hard in the first half and we’d reach their final third, but then get scared and try a shot from distance”, the 30-year-old who was one of 11 new faces to arrive at San Siro in the most recent transfer window told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by calciomercato.com.

0 - AC Milan are only the second team to have had no touches in the opposition box in the first half of a Serie A game this season (after Benevento, who did so against Napoli and Juventus). Fear. #NapoliMilan pic.twitter.com/NRVQkvYici — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 18, 2017

“That’s why we need to grow in terms of character and courage, as we do things that are too predictable and that can’t break down an organised side like Napoli.





“Our determination comes in fits and starts, so that too is a symptom of fear in the squad. We’ve got to make that final step up to put these fears behind us.

“We are missing something to get the result, even when the performances are improving. We’ve decided not to feel sorry for ourselves, as we must keep going and the victories will come as a result of the process while we build confidence, self-belief and determination.”