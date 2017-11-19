Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Hails the Teammates That Allow Him to Perform at His Highest Level

Eden Hazard was the main man scoring twice as part of a convincing 4-0 win over West Brom, with the Belgian crediting the players that allow him to have the freedom to perform at the highest level.

Chelsea were dominant from the get-go, with Antonio Conte's side looking to keep chase with Manchester United and league leaders Manchester City.

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso helped sweeten the win, but it was Hazard's contribution that truly made the difference on the afternoon.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Hazard said: "Top, top, from the first minute until the end. We showed great character, we scored four and we didn’t concede. We want this type of game every week. We had the right mentality. When you come here you know the game will not be easy because they’re physical."

It was Morata and Hazard's linkup that understandably stole the headlines, with the two possessing an almost telepathic link as the Spaniard's no-look flick set up Hazard's first of the afternoon.

The striker also bagged himself the opening goal - meaning Morata has been directly involved in more Premier League goals [12] than any other player this season.

However, Hazard credited others as to the reason he's showing his best form in a blue shirt in recent weeks.

"It’s not just him [Morata] and me, it’s the whole team" he said, "When you play with Fabregas, Alonso on the left and Zappacosta on the right you can feel the confidence. Everyone played with the ball and made great movement."

Fabregas bagged himself two assists, off the back of a controlling display against Man Utd pre-international break, the 30-year-old has cemented himself in Conte's midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Hazard also produced a final rallying cry, harking back to Chelsea's almost record-breaking run of 13 straight wins in a single season that helped them to the title - drawing level with Arsenal's run in 2001-02 title-winning campaign (whose run extended to 14 wins with an opening day win against Birmingham the following season).

"We know Man City are winning a lot of games but we need to try and close the gap and then we will see at the end of the season" said Hazard,

"The run last season was unbelievable, it’s not every year you can do that, but why not? We have almost the same players and we have to be ready if we want to stay near the top."